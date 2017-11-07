Gossip: Toffees sweet on Sam?

Tuesday’s football rumours claim ex-England boss will make an Everton move....

The Sun: Everton want Sam Allardyce as manager until the end of the season; he is set to sign a £100,000 a week deal with Craig Shakespeare as his assistant.

ESPN: Everton are also tracking Norwich City youngster James Maddison.

Daily Mail: Chelsea are considering a move for Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby, who has also been linked with Manchester City.

Don Balon: Jose Mourinho is willing to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid – but only if defender Raphael Varane moves in the opposite direction.

Turkish Football: Besiktas want to sign United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract next summer.

Diario Gol: Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

El Mundo Deportivo: The Gunners have revived their interest in Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.