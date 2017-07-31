Gossip: Toffees’ midfielder stuck at Goodison Park?

Monday’s football rumours claim Spurs won’t pay Barkley’s wage demands....

Daily Mirror: Ross Barkley will have to lower his wage demands to join Spurs as they won’t match the £120,000 a week he rejected at Everton.

Daily Mail: Everton are prepared to hold out for £35m for Barkley despite him being in the last 12 months of his contract.

Don Balon: Barcelona will make a £53m move for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil if they can’t sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Corriere dello Sport: Chelsea are prepared to meet Bayern Munich’s demands over the season-long loan signing of Renato Sanches.

Sky Sports: West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is hoping Roma return with a third bid after offers of £20m and £32m were rejected.