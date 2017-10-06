Gossip: Saints march in for Walcott?

Friday’s football rumours claim Arsenal forward may rejoin his former club....

Daily Express: Arsenal will sell Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil in January with Walcott expected to rejoin Southampton.

Le Parisien: Paris St Germain will make a summer move for Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez and sell Edinson Cavani.

L’Equipe: Former Chelsea defender Alex has advised PSG forward Lucas Moura to join Arsenal.

Tuttomercatoweb: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, currently on loan at Valencia.

PL Brasil: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar says he would be open to a Stamford Bridge return after joining Shanghai SIPG in January.

Hurriyet: Fenerbahce could make a move for Manchester United defender Daley Blind.

Derniere Heure: Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen said Barcelona refused to let him join Everton over the summer.