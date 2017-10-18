Gossip: Ronaldo’s Rashford wish?

Wednesday’s transfer rumours say former United star wants to link up with England youngster...

Don Balon: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford to join him at Real Madrid.

Daily Mail: United team-mate Juan Mata has turned down a deal worth £375,000 after tax to play in China.

The Sun: Paris St Germain will try and lure away United boss Jose Mourinho this summer.

Daily Express: Burnley manager Sean Dyche is top of Leicester City’s shortlist to replace Craig Shakespeare.

The Sun: Alternatively, Wales manager Chris Coleman would be open to talks about a move to the King Power Stadium.

Daily Telegraph: Kevin de Bruyne’s agents will use Neymar’s £32m-a-year deal with PSG as evidence as to why he deserves a new contract with Manchester City.

Daily Express: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admitted he tried to sign Roma’s Radja Nainggolan in the summer.

Daily Mirror: Southampton face competition from Lille after opening talks over a move for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer.