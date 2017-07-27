Gossip: PSG won’t give up on Neymar move?

Thursday’s football rumours claim French club remain confident of a world record deal....
L’Equipe: Paris St Germain remain confident of sealing a £198m deal for Barcelona’s Neymar within the next 15 days.
RAC1: Philippe Coutinho has asked Liverpool to let him leave for Barcelona and has already agreed terms with the La Liga club.
The Independent: Any Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe could see Gareth Bale join Manchester United.
The Times: United boss Jose Mourinho has given a clear hint that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will rejoin the club.
The Independent: Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic still interests United, who believe a fee of more than £40m will persuade the Blues to sell him.
Daily Mirror: Birmingham City are close to signing Stewart Downing.
The Sun: Spurs are chasing Benfica midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa.
Daily Mirror: Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign a centre-back and striker in addition to Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The Sun: Middlesbrough have bid £7m for West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher.
