Gossip: New contract for Wilshere?

Daily Mail: Arsenal will start talks with Jack Wilshere’s representatives over extending his contract.
The Sun: Real Madrid are targeting Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Zinedine Zidane.
Don Balon: Zidane has told Madrid president Florentino Perez he doesn’t want players to be sold in January.
Calciomercato: Juventus will make a move for Liverpool’s Emre Can should the release clause in a prospective new deal be under £27m.
The Sun: Liverpool are preparing a £4.5m move for Maccabi Petah Tikva midfielder Manor Solomon.
The Independent: Newcastle United keeper Rob Elliot says team-mate Mikel Merino is good enough to interest Barcelona or Real Madrid.
The Sun: Everton are set to double their money on summer signing Henry Onyekuru with Juventus and Atletico Madrid both interested in the Nigerian striker.
