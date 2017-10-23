Gossip: New contract for Wilshere?

Monday’s football gossip claims midfielder could stay with Gunners....

Daily Mail: Arsenal will start talks with Jack Wilshere’s representatives over extending his contract.

The Sun: Real Madrid are targeting Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Zinedine Zidane.

Don Balon: Zidane has told Madrid president Florentino Perez he doesn’t want players to be sold in January.

Calciomercato: Juventus will make a move for Liverpool’s Emre Can should the release clause in a prospective new deal be under £27m.

The Sun: Liverpool are preparing a £4.5m move for Maccabi Petah Tikva midfielder Manor Solomon.

The Independent: Newcastle United keeper Rob Elliot says team-mate Mikel Merino is good enough to interest Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Sun: Everton are set to double their money on summer signing Henry Onyekuru with Juventus and Atletico Madrid both interested in the Nigerian striker.