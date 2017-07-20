Gossip: Multi-million move for Neymar?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim Brazilian striker could have a very lucrative move ahead....

The Guardian: Paris St Germain will hold talks with Barcelona over a £196m move for Neymar.

Daily Mail: PSG are willing to pay the Brazilian a £45m signing on fee and £596,000 a week after tax.

The Independent: Chelsea are holding out for £44m for Diego Costa after agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool are ready to bid £70m for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

Daily Star: Arsenal have told West Ham United it will cost £20m to sign Jack Wilshere.

The Guardian: Manchester City are set to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo for an initial £26.5m.

The Times: City are also closing in on a deal for Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United are considering a move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The Independent: United have been told by Inter Milan that any deal for Ivan Perisic must include Anthony Martial.