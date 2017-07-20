Gossip: Multi-million move for Neymar?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim Brazilian striker could have a very lucrative move ahead....
The Guardian: Paris St Germain will hold talks with Barcelona over a £196m move for Neymar.
Daily Mail: PSG are willing to pay the Brazilian a £45m signing on fee and £596,000 a week after tax.
The Independent: Chelsea are holding out for £44m for Diego Costa after agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.
Daily Mirror: Liverpool are ready to bid £70m for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.
Daily Star: Arsenal have told West Ham United it will cost £20m to sign Jack Wilshere.
The Guardian: Manchester City are set to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo for an initial £26.5m.
The Times: City are also closing in on a deal for Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy.
Daily Mirror: Manchester United are considering a move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.
The Independent: United have been told by Inter Milan that any deal for Ivan Perisic must include Anthony Martial.
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.