Gossip: Moyes and O’Neill linked with Scotland job?

David Moyes is being linked with the Scotland vacancy
Friday’s football gossip names two men to succeed Gordon Strachan....

The Sun: David Moyes would be willing to speak to Scotland about becoming their new manager.

The Guardian: Alternatively, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is also among the favourites to succeed Gordon Strachan.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool and Arsenal will both move for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar next summer.

Daily Mail: Chelsea scouts will check on Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye during their Europa League tie with Arsenal next week.

The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Spurs defender Danny Rose.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City are set to make a January move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez – and could pay £20m.