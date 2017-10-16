Gossip: Mourinho open to Paris move?

Monday’s football gossip claim United boss is eyeing French switch....

The Times: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will not end his career at Old Trafford and has hinted he would like to join Paris St Germain.

Daily Record: Mourinho is reportedly unhappy no discussions have taken place over extending his three-year contract.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are tracking Barcelona B striker Abel Ruiz, who has a £3m release clause.

Daily Mail: City are considering a January bid for Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand.

The Sun: Lazar Markovic and Lloyd Jones will both leave Liverpool in January.

Don Balon: Barcelona could turn to Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara if a move for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho fails to materialise.

Daily Mail: Liverpool are interested in Fortuna Sittard defender Perr Schuurs.