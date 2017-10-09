Gossip: More talks on Messi to Manchester?

Monday’s transfer rumours claim discussions have taken place over reuniting striker and Guardiola...

Marca: Manchester City have had ‘serious conversations’ about signing Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for 400m euros in January.

El Mundo Deportivo: For their part, the Catalan club are monitoring Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

Le10Sport: United keeper David de Gea is attracting interest from Paris St Germain.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Andrea Pirlo has refused to rule out a coaching role with Chelsea after announcing he will retire at the end of the MLS season.

BeInSports: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Jack Wilshere he has until December to prove his fitness can cope with regular matches.