Gossip: Monaco’s Mbappe open to Gunners switch?

Friday’s football rumours claim in-demand striker hasn’t ruled out a Premier League move....
Daily Telegraph: Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is open to the idea of joining Arsenal.
Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain have offered £119m for the 18-year-old.
The Sun: Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has asked manager Jose Mourinho to push through a move to Juventus.
Bild: Borussia Dortmund have told Liverpool they will have to pay £63m for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Daily Telegraph: The Reds have turned down Napoli’s £11m offer for defender Alberto Moreno.
Daily Mirror: Stoke City’s £12m offer for Ben Gibson is likely to be rejected as Middlesbrough want £20m for the defender.
The Sun: Spurs are ready to make a £17.5m move for Schalke’s Germany Under-21 winger Max Meyer.
The Guardian: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told the club he wants to sign Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci or Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.
