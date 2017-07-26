Gossip: Mbappe wants Madrid move?

Wednesday’s transfer stories claim Monaco striker prefers a move to Spain...

Daily Mirror: Manchester City are trying to beat Manchester City to the signing of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Daily Star: However, Mbappe will turn down a move to Manchester in favour of joining Madrid.

The Sun: Arsenal are finally set to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar for £45m.

The Independent: Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere wants to stay close to London if he leaves this summer with West Ham United his preferred destination.

Daily Mail: Huddersfield Town have enquired about Nuremburg’s Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Sport: Barcelona have sent club officials to England to try and sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

Daily Star: Barcelona are ready to bid £80m for Coutinho despite Liverpool insisting he is not for sale.

The Independent: Renato Sanches wants to leave Bayern Munich amid interest from AC Milan and Manchester United.

Daily Mail: Spurs are considering a move for Hoffenheim full-back Jeremy Toljan.