Search

Gossip: Madrid’s top managerial target?

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly Real Madrid's top target to replace Zinedine Zidane
Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly Real Madrid's top target to replace Zinedine Zidane

Friday’s football stories claim Spurs boss is top of Spaniards’ wishlist....

Daily Mail: Real Madrid will make Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino their top target to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Marca: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already decided to sack manager Antonio Conte.

The Sun: Jose Mourinho is open to letting defender Luke Shaw leave the club in January.

Daily Mirror: Shaw would be keen on a return to Southampton, who are considering selling Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City.

Sky Sports: City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne wants to commit his long-term future to the club.

ESPN: Wolfsburg are considering a permanent bid for Liverpool loanee Divock Origi.

Daily Mirror: The Reds also face losing Emre Can on a free transfer after contract talks stalled.

Calciomercato: Arsenal face competition for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United.

Mundo Deportivo: Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has decided to run down his contract and join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.