Gossip: Madrid’s top managerial target?

Friday’s football stories claim Spurs boss is top of Spaniards’ wishlist....

Daily Mail: Real Madrid will make Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino their top target to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Marca: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already decided to sack manager Antonio Conte.

The Sun: Jose Mourinho is open to letting defender Luke Shaw leave the club in January.

Daily Mirror: Shaw would be keen on a return to Southampton, who are considering selling Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City.

Sky Sports: City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne wants to commit his long-term future to the club.

ESPN: Wolfsburg are considering a permanent bid for Liverpool loanee Divock Origi.

Daily Mirror: The Reds also face losing Emre Can on a free transfer after contract talks stalled.

Calciomercato: Arsenal face competition for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United.

Mundo Deportivo: Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has decided to run down his contract and join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.