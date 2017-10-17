Gossip: Madrid make Kane their target?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Spurs striker is a wanted man...
Daily Mirror: Real Madrid are planning a £150m move for Spurs striker Harry Kane.
The Times: However, Spurs will demand £200m for the England international.
Don Balon: Should they be unable to sign Kane, then Madrid will move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.
AS: Across Manchester, City boss Pep Guardiola will battle former club Barcelona for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.
Daily Mirror: Mesut Ozil is close to leaving Arsenal in January as the Gunners seek a potential buyer.
Daily Telegraph: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will look to replace striker Michy Batshuayi in January.
Daily Mail: Blues full-back Marcos Alonso is a potential target for Barcelona.
The Sun: Spurs centre-back Toby Alderweireld sys there has been no progress over negotations for a new contract.
Daily Mail: Newcastle United want to sign Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun in January amid interest from Spurs and Crystal Palace.
