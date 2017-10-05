Gossip: Kane won’t rule out Madrid move

Thursday’s transfer rumours lead with England striker’s reponse to La Liga speculation....

Daily Express: Spurs striker Harry Kane could ‘never rule out’ leaving for a Spanish club like Real Madrid.

Daily Mirror: Spurs will compete with Chelsea in January for the signing of Everton’s Ross Barkley.

El Gol: Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Paris St Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

The Sun: Manchester City will beat Manchester United to the signing of England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison because of their ties to Harrison’s New York City side.

Transfermarketweb: United are, however, close to agreeing a new deal with midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Calciomercato: Inter Milan are considering signing Arsenal forward Theo Walcott.