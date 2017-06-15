Search

Gossip: Hammers’ time for Smalling?

Chris Smalling's Manchester United future is the subject of this morning's rumours

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim England defender may be subject of a multi-million bid....

Daily Star: West Ham United are poised to make a £10m bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata could complete a £65m move to Old Trafford next week.

Daily Mail: However, Morata’s Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is not looking for a move despite interest from United.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool must pay Roma £35.5m for winger Mohamed Salah.

A Bola: Liverpool and Chelsea want Porto midfielder Ruben Neves.

Daily Mail: Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe said he will have to ‘sort’ through his offers this summer with Madrid and Arsenal both interested.

The Independent: For their part, Arsenal are determined to resist any offers from Manchester City or Chelsea for Alexis Sanchez.

The Sun: Hull City defender Harry Maguire will reportedly be offered £80,000 a week over five years to join Leicester City.

DHA: However, Foxes duo Jamie Vardy and Ahmed Musa could be the subject of bids from Fenerbahce.

Radio CRC: AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca and Napoli’s Duvan Zapata are reportedly striker targets for Everton.