Gossip: Full-back focus for Manchester clubs?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours claim Premier League pair want to reinforce their defences...

Tuttomercato: Manchester United are keen to sign Spurs’ defender Danny Rose in January.

Daily Mirror: United boss Jose Mourinho was in the crowd for Austria’s match against Serbia to watch Eintracht Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic.

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona will meet the £89m release clause for Antoine Griezmann, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.

The Sun: Across Manchester, injury to Benjamin Mendy means City are eyeing a £3m deal for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

Daily Mirror: Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a January target for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Canal Plus: Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud confirmed he almost joined Everton over the summer.

Daily Express: Leeds United have made an offer for free agent keeper Kamil Miazek.