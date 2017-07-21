Search

Gossip: From Madrid to Manchester?

Pep Guardiola will reportedly complete a deal for Danilo today
Friday’s football stories claim Real defender is set for City move...

Marca: Manchester City will complete the signing of Real Madrid defender Danilo on Friday.

Daily Mail: Liverpool are expected to reject Barcelona’s £72m offer for Philippe Coutinho.

The Independent: Manchester United have turned their attention to a £25m move for Paris St Germain full-back Serge Aurier.

Daily Mirror: United still have not met Inter Milan’s valuation of winger Ivan Perisic.

Daily Star: Jack Wilshere is open to joining West Ham United provided they can agree a fee with Arsenal.

The Independent: Arsenal and Spurs are interested in Manchester City’s teenage winger Jadon Sancho.

The Sun: The Gunners are increasingly confident that Mesut Ozil will sign a new deal.