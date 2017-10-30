Gossip: French test for Liverpool?

Monday’s football rumours claim Brazilian midfielder has another suitor....
TF1: Paris St Germain have made Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho their priority signing for next summer.
Don Balon: Manchester City believe they can sign Isco despite the Spanish midfielder’s long-term deal with Real Madrid.
The Sun: Arsenal will offer youngster Eddie Nketiah a five-year contract taking his weekly pay from £2,000 to £15,000.
Daily Star: Sunderland boss Simon Grayson faces the sack if they fail to beat Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.
The Sun: Should Sean Dyche leave Burnley then they will look to replace him with David Moyes.
Scottish Daily Mail: Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is a candidate for the Rangers vacancy.
