Gossip: French test for Liverpool?

Monday’s football rumours claim Brazilian midfielder has another suitor....

TF1: Paris St Germain have made Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho their priority signing for next summer.

Don Balon: Manchester City believe they can sign Isco despite the Spanish midfielder’s long-term deal with Real Madrid.

The Sun: Arsenal will offer youngster Eddie Nketiah a five-year contract taking his weekly pay from £2,000 to £15,000.

Daily Star: Sunderland boss Simon Grayson faces the sack if they fail to beat Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Sun: Should Sean Dyche leave Burnley then they will look to replace him with David Moyes.

Scottish Daily Mail: Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is a candidate for the Rangers vacancy.