Gossip: Duo’s French rejection?

Have Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi persuaded Neymar to remain with Barcelona?
Have Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi persuaded Neymar to remain with Barcelona?

Sport: Neymar has told Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez he will stay at Barcelona and reject Paris St Germain’s £200m offer.

Le Parisien: Alexis Sanchez’s move to PSG is on hold after talks collapsed over his wage demands and the transfer fee.

Daily Express: Chelsea will step up their interest in Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but can expect competition from Manchester City.

The Times: City have dropped their asking price for Samir Nasri to £10m.

Daily Mail: Liverpool will not make an approach for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk unless invited by the Saints.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool will not increase their £66m offer for Naby Keita and will wait a year when his release clause is £48m.

Daily Star: West Bromwich Albion are preparing a £10m bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Daily Express: Everton have offered £40m plus £5m in add-ons for Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Sun: Newcastle United are hopeful of a £4m deal for Hull City’s Sam Clucas.