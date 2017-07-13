Search

Gossip: Dortmund target Gunners’ striker?

Olivier Giroud is reportedly attracting interest from Germany

Thursday’s football rumours claim Arsenal man could make Germany move....

Daily Mirror: Borussia Dortmund could make a move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Daily Mail: Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £60m.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea are prepared to sell Nemanja Matic for £40m with the midfielder wanting to join Manchester United.

Daily Mirror: The Premier League champions will beat Juventus to the £25m signing of Real Madrid defender Danilo.

Daily Mail: Arsenal are confident that a £45m bid will be sufficient to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Daily Star: Manchester United are hoping to push through a £40m deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic within a week.

The Sun: Watford and Swansea City both want Chelsea’s £5m rated midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The Sun: Stoke City will beat West Brom to the loan signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma but will have to pay £7m.

Daily Mail: Manchester City will make a £25m move for Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand after missing out on Dani Alves.