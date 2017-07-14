Gossip: De Gea’s Madrid mission?

Friday’s football rumours claim United keeper wants a return to Spain....

Don Balon: Manchester United keeper David De Gea wants to join Real Madrid this summer.

Daily Mirror: Across Manchester, City are willing to pay almost £50m for Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy.

The Independent: City keeper Joe Hart is close to joining West Ham United on a season-long loan deal.

The Sun: Liverpool and Chelsea both want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bild: RB Leipzig have turned down Liverpool’s £57m offer for midfielder Naby Keita.

Daily Express: Chelsea will complete a £39.7m move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko within the next 24 hours.

Daily Mail: Roma have offered £29m for Riyad Mahrez but Leicester City want £50m for the winger.

The Times: Spurs hope to sign Porto’s Ricardo Pereira for £22m with Kyle Walker seemingly set for Manchester City.