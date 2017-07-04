Search

Gossip: Costa causes Lukaku hold-up?

Romelu Lukaku's potential move to Chelsea is apparently being held up

Romelu Lukaku's potential move to Chelsea is apparently being held up

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Chelsea are in striker limbo....

Daily Mirror: Chelsea’s move for Romelu Lukaku is being held up by Diego Costa’s desire to leave Stamford Bridge in his own time.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea have indicated they are willing to pay a club record £60m for Juventus’ defender Alex Sandro.

A Bola: Arsenal are planning a £70m move for Sporting Lisbon pair William Carvalho and Gelson Martins.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United want to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.

The Sun: Southampton want to sign Caen striker Yann Karamoh for £8.75m.

Daily Star: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic before Sunday.

Daily Mirror: Former United youngster Ravel Morrison is training at Birmingham City with a view to a move from Lazio.

The Guardian: Crystal Palace have been priced out of a move for Mamadou Sakho with Liverpool wanting £30m for the defender.