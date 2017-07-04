Gossip: Costa causes Lukaku hold-up?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Chelsea are in striker limbo....

Daily Mirror: Chelsea’s move for Romelu Lukaku is being held up by Diego Costa’s desire to leave Stamford Bridge in his own time.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea have indicated they are willing to pay a club record £60m for Juventus’ defender Alex Sandro.

A Bola: Arsenal are planning a £70m move for Sporting Lisbon pair William Carvalho and Gelson Martins.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United want to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.

The Sun: Southampton want to sign Caen striker Yann Karamoh for £8.75m.

Daily Star: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic before Sunday.

Daily Mirror: Former United youngster Ravel Morrison is training at Birmingham City with a view to a move from Lazio.

The Guardian: Crystal Palace have been priced out of a move for Mamadou Sakho with Liverpool wanting £30m for the defender.