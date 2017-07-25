Gossip: Conte’s green light to splash the cash?

Tuesday’s football rumours claim Chelsea boss could spend big....

Daily Mirror: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will receive another £150m to spend in the summer with Virgil van Dijk and Alex Sandro at the top of his list.

The Sun: Conte is also interested in Everton’s Tom Davies, Inter Milan’s Antonio Candreva and Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente.

The Independent: Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut to join Manchester City.

Daily Mail: Roma have offered £30m plus add-ons for Riyad Mahrez but Leicester City want £50m for the Algerian international.

Diario Gol: Paris St Germain have offered £90m and midfielder Marco Verratti to Barcelona for Neymar.

Daily Express: Marseille are in talks over a £20m move for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele.

The Sun: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is ready to sign French right-back Dimitri Cavare on a free transfer.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool have told Crystal Palace that defender Mamadou Sakho is only available on a permanent basis and will cost £30m.

Daily Mail: Everton are confident of a £45m move for Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson by Thursday.