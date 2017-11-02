Gossip: Conte keeps Blues’ backing?

Thursday’s football gossip centres on possible managerial comings and goings...

Daily Mirror: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte retains the support of the board despite Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Roma.

Paris United: Conte, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are on a six-man shortlist as possible replacements for PSG boss Unai Emery.

The Sun: Everton are ready to pay the £2.5m release clause in the contract of Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Daily Star: Ally McCoist is a candidate to replace Simon Grayson at Sunderland.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal wants to have resolved contract talks with Jack Wilshere by December.

Goal: Gremio striker Luan – a reported target for the Gunners, Liverpool and Barcelona – has signed a contract extension until 2020.

Mundo Deportivo: For their part, Barcelona want to sign RB Leipzig duo Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano.