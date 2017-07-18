Gossip: Chelsea attempt power Serg?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours claim Premier League champions want City striker....

Sky Sports: Chelsea have a ‘serious and strong’ interest in Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Daily Star: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not willing to pay over the odds for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Daily Telegraph: Crystal Palace have bid around £16m for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City have had a £2.6m offer rejected for Napoli keeper Pepe Reina.

The Guardian: Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny is set to join Juventus.

The Sun: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a hint he may be rejoining Manchester United by enrolling his sons into the club’s youth academy.

Daily Mirror: United will make one final offer of £60m for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier.