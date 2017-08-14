Gossip: Blues desperate to do business?

Monday’s transfer rumours claim Chelsea have two targets in mind ahead of deadline day...

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are considering a late move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.

Daily Star: The Blues are also ready to bid £50m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Don Balon: Manchester United will meet Sergi Roberto’s £36.5m escape clause should he push for a move away from Barcelona.

The Sun: Newcastle United have stepped up their attempt’s to sign Jack Wilshere from Arsenal.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City will turn down Roma’s £31.8m bid for Riyad Mahrez as they value him at £50m.

Daily Express: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is considering Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

The Sun: Paris St Germain’s Jese Rodriguez has turned down a loan move to Fiorentina and is set for a similar switch to Stoke City.

Daily Mirror: Spurs could step up their interest in Lazio forward Keita Balde.