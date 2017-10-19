Gossip: Barcelona keen on Kane and Eriksen?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim La Liga giants have watched Spurs duo.....

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona watched Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen during Spurs’ draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

ESPN: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has held talks about a new contract but is in no rush to sign a deal.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City will not rush to name Craig Shakespeare’s successor as they seek a big name.

The Sun: Newcastle United and Stoke City have sent scouts to watch FC Martigues striker Nordine Ibouroi.

Calcio Mercato: Southampton were the first team to bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer despite interest from other Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Kicker: Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, a target for Liverpool and Arsenal.

CalcioNews24: Juventus have joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

Tuttosport: City midfielder Brahim Diaz is being tracked by Inter Milan.