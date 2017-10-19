Search

Gossip: Barcelona keen on Kane and Eriksen?

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen have reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona
Thursday’s transfer stories claim La Liga giants have watched Spurs duo.....

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona watched Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen during Spurs’ draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

ESPN: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has held talks about a new contract but is in no rush to sign a deal.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City will not rush to name Craig Shakespeare’s successor as they seek a big name.

The Sun: Newcastle United and Stoke City have sent scouts to watch FC Martigues striker Nordine Ibouroi.

Calcio Mercato: Southampton were the first team to bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer despite interest from other Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Kicker: Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, a target for Liverpool and Arsenal.

CalcioNews24: Juventus have joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

Tuttosport: City midfielder Brahim Diaz is being tracked by Inter Milan.