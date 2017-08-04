Search

Gossip: Bale up for grabs?

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid is reportedly under threat
Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid is reportedly under threat

Friday’s football rumours claim Welshman may have to make way for Mbappe....

Marca: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes they must sell Gareth Bale if the club is to sign Kylian Mbappe.

The Independent: Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request.

The Times: Chelsea are ready to offer £50m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Sun: Monaco are preparing a £45m offer for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: Spurs are interested in Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone.

Daily Mail: Sunderland are in advanced talks over a loan move for Aston Villa’s Ross McCormack.

Daily Star: Bournemouth could return with an improved offer for Leicester City’s Demarai Gray.

The Sun: Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is interested in signing Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.