Gossip: Bale up for grabs?

Friday’s football rumours claim Welshman may have to make way for Mbappe....

Marca: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes they must sell Gareth Bale if the club is to sign Kylian Mbappe.

The Independent: Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request.

The Times: Chelsea are ready to offer £50m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Sun: Monaco are preparing a £45m offer for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: Spurs are interested in Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone.

Daily Mail: Sunderland are in advanced talks over a loan move for Aston Villa’s Ross McCormack.

Daily Star: Bournemouth could return with an improved offer for Leicester City’s Demarai Gray.

The Sun: Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is interested in signing Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.