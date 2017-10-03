Gossip: Are Italians Inter Gunners star?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim German midfielder interests San Siro side...
Premium Sport: Inter Milan are interested in Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil but don’t expect to sign him in January.
Daily Mirror: However, Arsenal could look to sell the German then rather than lose him for nothing next summer.
Daily Mail: Chelsea fear striker Alvaro Morata could be out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.
Calciomercato: Giorgio Chiellini is set to sign a new contract with Juventus despite being wanted by Chelsea.
Teamtalk: Middlesbrough’s England Under-21 defender Dael Fry has attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.
Footmercato: The agent of a reported target for United, Sarpsborg midfielder Krepin Diatta, says the 18-year-old is not ready for a move to a big European club.
Daily Mirror: Ronald Koeman’s job as Everton manager is safe for now but the board is aware of increasing unrest among fans.
