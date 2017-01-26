Fylde coast girls’ football: Blackpool FC and YMCA

Blackpool FC Girls U13s bagged a place in the County Cup final thanks to a 1-0 victory over Preston.

They ended PNE’s three-year unbeaten run to clinch a clash with Wigan in the final.

The first minutes were dominated by Preston but Blackpool started to enjoy periods of possession.

Both teams had half- chances but nothing clear-cut. Lara Newell broke through only to be flagged marginally offside.

Much of the game was being battled out in midfield, with Emily Slater and Rianna Kett prominent.

Blackpool started the second half brightly and Emily Slater had a long- range effort well saved, then Tyra Vickers hit the side-netting.

Then with 15 minutes to go, Newell pounced on a ball into the box to fire home at the back post.

Preston upped the ante but Blackpool stood firm. With less than a minute remaining, a Preston shot looked goalbound until Pharyn Ashton pulled off an excellent save.

Player of the match was Natasha Hart for the fantastic shift at left-back.

n YMCA U-13s were impressive 9-3 winners away to previously unbeaten Darwen in the North Valley and Burnley Unity League.

The hosts took an early lead in bitterly cold conditions but Ellie McNally led the YMCA response. Her shot was saved but Isabelle Kells pounced on the rebound to equalise.

McNally then scored herself from a Megan Lewis throw-in. YMCA were playing some excellent football and Georgia Norman’s looping shot made it 3-1.

Keeper Olivia Neal mode some imprtant saves and Kells’ second made it 4-1 at half-time.

McNally continued to cause havoc, forcing an own goal for YMCA’s fifth. Another followed as McNally’s throw was headed in by an unfortunate defender.

McNally strode through to score the seventh herself, then Darwen pulled one back before Kells completed her hat-trick when the keeper parried Saisha Bracken’s shot.

Darwen notched their third but YMCA had the final say when McNally rounded off the day’s second hat-trick.