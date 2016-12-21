Fylde coast amateur football round-up

There was quite the story in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division as leaders The Saddle beat Exceptional Kitchens 4-1 with their manager taking to the field to make up the numbers.

The Saddle could only field 10 players, meaning manager and secretary Matt Livingstone had to sign himself up.

He even managed to get on the scoresheet but the 40-year-old was said to be struggling to walk after the game.

Robbie Hulme, Mason May and Mark Robinson were also on target, with Matthew McGreehin replying for their opponents.

Meanwhile Blackhurst Budd kept their 100 per cent record intact with a win against a hard-working Eurotech side.

Tarren Moxon, Danny Morris and Liam Frend bagged the goals to ensure the three points went to Budd.

The only game in Division One saw FC Highfield beat Chris Allen Garages 2-0 courtesy of goals from Daniel Brown and Scott Anderson.

BES Utilities went to the top of Division Two thanks to an 11-2 win at The George.

There were hat-tricks for Jack Porter, Dom Ritchie and Daniel Sumner with further goals coming from Lee Grundy and David Hallam.

Alex Cameron scored a brace as The Links won 4-2 at Highlands.

Conah Bishop and Josh Lamb also found the back of the net with Jordan Brailsford and Chris Jackson replying.

Broomheads Estate Agency kept hold of their perfect start with a 5-1 win against Westview.

Kenny Cram helped himself to a brace while Jordan Casey, Danny Green and Ashly Royle were also on target, with Jason Taylor scoring for the visitors.

Rob Heritage scored four as King Edward beat Kirkham Town, with Jordan Ratcliff and Sean Willetts adding the other two. Ross Huxley replied.

Adam Fishwick scored two for Up-Rite Scaffolding in their 3-1 win against Metrostars. Alex Prejmereanu also scored and Greg Paul replied.

A brace from Gary Pett ensured Blackpool Wren Rovers kept up the pressure on league leaders Longridge Town at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

His goals, coming in either half, ensured a 2-0 win at seventh-placed Turton.

Pett handed his side the lead in the 11th minute, and doubled that advantage just two minutes after half-time.

His players were able to cling onto a clean sheet as they ensured all three points to keep them in second place in the league.

It means they are 10 points behind Longridge, who won 3-1 at Euxton Villa, but have two games in hand.

Late goals handed Garstang a 3-1 win at home to Hesketh Bank which was enough to see them climb up to fifth in the table.

Jonny Hothershall handed Garstang the lead in the 36th minute only to be pegged back minutes later, with Jordan Smethurst grabbing Bank’s goal.

With the scores still level with 15 minutes to go, Alex Colquhoun struck to hand the home side the lead with Rick Coar capping off the win with a third three minutes from time.

Thornton Cleveleys weren’t in action.

In Division One, league leaders Poulton got back to winning ways in the best fashion possible with a 9-0 win at home to bottom-of-the-table GSK Ulverston Rangers.

Goals from Josh O’Neill and Josh Few handed them a 2-0 half-time lead, but seven more followed in the second period with O’Neill and Few both grabbing a second each.

Steve McEwan, Danny Whittaker, Jimmy Gilmour, Jonny Airey and Andy Harvie also got on the scoresheet.

The win keeps them at the top of the table, although Haslingden St Marys are just four points behind with four games in hand.

Wyre Villa found themselves on the end of a thrashing as they went down 7-2 away at Ladybridge, with Jason Mannion bagging a hat-trick.

Further goals came from Ben Johnson, Mitch Leece and A Lafferty.

Lytham Town weren’t in action.