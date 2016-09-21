Fylde coast amateur football review

Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance teams had mixed fortunes in round two of the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy.

Blackhurst Budd beat Walton 3-1 with a Max Landless brace and Ben Seear’s strike, while Additions hammered Horwich St Mary’s 6-0 thanks to Ash Robinson (2), Dean Richards, Antony Smith, Shane Tyrell and Nathan Hine.

However, Exceptional Kitchens crashed out 6-2 to Heywood St James, despite goals from Simon Williams and Neal Williams, while Saddle lost 4-2 in Bury (Jackson Hulme, Dan Mottram) and Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs beat Westview 16-0.

It was Gledhill Cup day for many Alliance teams and the result of the day saw Albion of division two defeat premier division side 21st Century Windows 7-3 as Nitisat Sirisom led the way with a hat-trick. Mike Rose grabbed a brace, while Joshua Reilly and Mike Crossland scored too, Matthew Jones(2) and Ben McKay replying.

Premier division side AFC Rangers had to work hard to beat second division BES Utilities 7-6, Martin Ireland scoring four. Ryan Bradley (2) and Kieran Fairnie were also on target, while Jack Porter (2), John Wigglesworth (2), Ben Moss and Lee Grundy found themselves on the losing side.

Zak Singleton (2), Bradley Beasley, Joe Caton, Rob Harris and Daniel Hogg were the Belle Vue scorers in a 6-0 win over Marshall Court, while James Hall, Ryan Thomson and Mark Varey clinced Athletico Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Lane Ends (Robert Hanslip, Harry Gornall). A Mark Ronson brace helped Chris Allen Garages beat Wesham 4-2, with Mario Panteli and Steve Seear also on target.

Bloomfield Brewhouse had Barry Davenport, Chris Glynn and Craig Harding to thanks for a 3-1 win over Highfield Social (Nathan Lowings).

New Albert needed penalties to defeat Kirkham Town after their tie ended 2-2, goals from Scott Salanki and Stephen Whitehead cancelling out Jason Lee and Rian MacDonald’s strikes. Albert won 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Clifton Rangers were in premier division action and beat S Royle Roofing 7-0 thanks to Adam Parkinson(2), Kieran Rimmington(2), Ryan Harding, Corey Harrison and Darren Heaney.

Anchorsholme had a chance to go top of division one but lost 6-1 to Shovels, for whom Paul Gaskell (2), Tyler Atack(2), Ross Jones and Joshua Walker scored.

Phil Smith hit four in Wyre’s 8-1 win over Highfield as Michael Gaynor (2), Paul Passmore and Kelvin Doran also netted. Goals by Sam Bannister, James Burgess and Danny Worth saw AFC Jewsons beat Swift Hound 3-2.

The Bridge went top of division two with a 10-3 win against Up-Rite Scaffolding. Simon Annetts, Jason Nuttall and Connor Riley all bagged a brace, with further goals from David Ireland, Brett Jelly, Ryan Nixon and David Shaw. Samuel Daniels scored two for Up-Rite. Daniel Dean’s four helped Highlands beat King Edward 8-0. Dominic Dean, Carl Downes, Tom Harrison and Brandon Prestwich completed the scoring.

Blackpool Wren Rovers remain second in the West Lancashire League after a 5-2 win at Eagley, who scored first. Danny Morris equalised a minute later and scored a second, with Nick Corless finding the net in between as Rovers led 3-1 at half-time. Eagley hit back only for a Carl Eastwood brace to seal it .

Also in the premier division, Fulwood Amateurs’ last-gasp penalty denied Garstang an away win. Garstang trailed 2-1 in the 88th minute, Tom Graham’s goal apparently in vain. But then Alex Colquhoun scored twice, one from the spot, to make it 3-2. There was one more twist as Fulwood converted a penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Thornton Cleveleys lost 4-0 to leaders Longridge Town. Andy Harvie scored four of Poulton’s eight at Ladybridge in division one. Josh O’Neill (2), Josh Few and Jonny Airey also scored for the leaders. Wyre Villa lost 1-0 at second-placed Hawcoat Park.

Lytham Town needed an own goal to salvage a point against bottom club GSK Ulverston Rangers.