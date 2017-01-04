French fancy United midfielder?

Wednesday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad

The Sun: Marseille have entered the race for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin – and are willing to meet United’s valuation.

The Independent: Across Manchester, City boss Pep Guardiola is willing to wait until the summer before moving for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.

Daily Mirror: Lille are looking to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan.

The Guardian; Watford have made an £8m offer for Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

Daily Mail: RB Leipzig striker David Selke is attracting interest from West Ham United, Everton and Swansea City.

Daily Mirror: Sunderland have rejected the Hammers’ £5m offer for Jermain Defoe.

The Sun: West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio is on a list of players wanted by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in the transfer window.