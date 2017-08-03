Wrens flying into Poolfoot Farm

With the Women’s Euros in full swing and England’s Lionesses showing their teeth Fleetwood Town have unveiled a new ladies team.

Blackpool Wren Rovers Ladies have just become Fleetwood Town Wrens and the new open age first team will play in Town’s red and white colours in the North West Women’s Regional Premier League.

The team will be based at Poolfoot Farm and start at Wigan Ladies on September 3 with the first home game against Tranmere Ladies on September 10.

The club hosts four girls teams under Fleetwood Town Juniors, as well as a development squad with more than 100 girls playing in football.

Chief executive Steve Curwood said: “The club was keen to build on the girls football provision already delivered by Fleetwood Town Juniors and Fleetwood Town Community Trust.

“This now provides a pathway for girls to play from the very youngest ages all the way through to competitive open age football. The club were keen to ensure that Poolfoot and the Fleetwood Town family can deliver opportunities for all girls at any level.”