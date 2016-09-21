Win tickets for Fleetwood Town v Oldham

The Gazette and Fleetwood Weekly News have teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer five supporters the chance to win four tickets each for the Fleetwood Town v Oldham Athletic clash on Tuesday October 4.

Town have made a strong start to their League One campaign and the visit of Oldham Athletic to Highbury Stadium is a good opportunity for Uwe Rosler’s side to maintain their momentum.

After a 1-­0 victory in the first match of their Checkatrade Trophy group against a Blackburn Rovers XI, Fleetwood are well placed to progress in the competition.

For your chance to win just answer the following question correctly:

Who scored Fleetwood’s goal in their opening group game against Blackburn?

A) David Ball

B) Chris Long

C) Devante Cole

Email your answer, full name, address and phone number to: checkatrade@hatchpr.co.uk quoting Fleetwood Town Checkatrade ticket competition before 3pm this Friday, September 23, for your chance to win.

Terms & Conditions

1. The prize consists of four tickets for five winners to the game against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday 4th October 2016

2. The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

3. Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Fleetwood Town regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets

4. Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Fleetwood Town end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason

5. The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United, or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

6. No cash alternative will be offered

7. The competition closes at 3pm on September 23.

8. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

9. The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into

10. All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner 11. We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules