Victory the sweetest part of Fleetwood star Grant’s milestone game

Have your say

As milestone games go a goal, an assist, a clean sheet and three points are not too shabby but Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant says the sweetest part of his 100th game was the team getting the win.

The 27-year-old has grown into a senior player since his arrival from Blackpool in 2015.

He has transformed from an attacker to a midfielder since Uwe Rosler’s arrival in 2016.

Years ago, he would have dined out on scoring in his 100th game but Grant’s focus is on team rather than individual goals.

However, he could not hide his pride as his goal and subsequent pass to Jordy Hiwula ensured Town’s 2-0 win.

He said: “It means a lot. It is one of the best feelings to score a goal.

“The old Bobby Grant would have been like ‘yes I’ve scored’ but it really is about the team.

“If I can score and help the team then I’m a very happy lad.

“It is about the team and the three points at the end of the day. We’ve got that so I’m happy.

“To play 100 league games was a fantastic achievement for myself and I’m really proud of it.”

Despite his late heroics it was his midfield partner Kyle Dempsey who got the man of the match award.

And Grant hailed the 22-year-old’s second-half performance as outstanding.

He said: “Kyle’s energy in the team second half he was outstanding and drove the team on.

“He thoroughly deserved his man of the match award.

“That is just what he brings to the team; he is a fantastic lad to have around the place.”

Just as pleasing as the victory for Grant was the club’s first clean sheet since last month’s victory against Bradford City.

It sets them up for another floodlit clash when they travel to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

He said: “First and foremost, a clean sheet is massive.

“As forward-thinking players you know that when your defence are playing as well as we did on Saturday you are not going to concede

“We base ourselves on a solid shape and that is what we did in the second half.

“Last year we based ourselves on a solid unit and, in the end, we know we are capable of breaking teams down.

“I thought we were very compac; we pressed when we had to press and countered when we had to counter.

“In the end teams can’t break us down and we scored two goals.

“Now on Tuesday there is no pressure on us. We just have to relish playing there and playing against Blackburn – and we are going there to put in a performance.”