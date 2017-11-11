Uwe Rosler's reaction to MK Dons 1 Fleetwood 0

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says the only thing that his side lacked at stadium:mk was a touch of quality in the final third as he hailed his players for their effort in the 1-0 defeat to MK Dons.

Chucks Aneke's 43rd minute goal clinched the three points for the Dons as he found space in the box to blast the ball past Alex Cairns.

It was Town's third away game in the space of six days as they attempted to build on a 2-1 FA Cup first round win at Chorley on Monday and a 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle on Wednesday.

But Town could not make it three wins from three as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat with Rosler saying Town did not deserve to lose.

He said: "The last ball, last little bit of quality in the final 20 metres was the only thing that was missing.

"My players gave me everything.

He added: "We had the chance twice to clear the ball (for their goal) which is disappointing, that is the detail that we lost today.

"We lost, not against a team who outplayed us or were better than us, we lost on a detail on a player in Chucks Aneke who has very good potential.

"That little bit of know how and nous to deal in those cost us today.

"I'm really proud of my players how we pushed in a stadium like that, three away games in six days, that is all that I can say."

Jordy Hiwula had Town's best chance of the game as his six-yard effort was blocked on the line in the 65th minute.

And Rosler spoke of how proud he was of his players with forward Wes Burns playing out of position at right wing-back to fill the gap left by Lewie Coyle who started his three match suspension after his red card at Chorley.

Rosler said: "I didn't find it narrow to be fair.

"I found we were on the top of the game for the majority of it, especially in the second half, natural for a club like MK Dons just look at the surroundings and the ambition this club has, of course in the first half they had the ball but did not trouble us.

"They had one header, we did really well in our shape and the plan was always in the second half to attack more.

"Coming on the back of three away games in six days was tough for us but I did not see any sign of fatigue, the players gave me everything.

"I'm really proud of them, the players gave me everything, really proud of them how they pushed and we should have scored a goal through Jordy, apart from that we had two or three really good opportunities

"I think about Amari'i Bell over hitting the ball, I think about shots from the edge of the box where we did not connect proper when we were on the top and we pushed MK Dons back to the edge of the box throughout the whole second half."