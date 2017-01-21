Uwe Rosler’s reaction to Fleetwood’s 1-0 win at Coventry

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler praised goal scorer Cian Bolger for his role in Town’s 1-0 win at Coventry.

Bolger popped up to nod in Kyle Dempsey’s corner in the 90th minute to seal victory and send Town up to fourth in the League One table.

And with skipper Nathan Pond still missing due to a knee injury Rosler praised his three centre-halves Bolger, Ashley Eastham and Ben Davies for keeping another clean sheet as Town made it 10 games unbeaten in the league at rock-bottom Coventry.

Rosler said: “When I saw their team I felt we would miss Pondy today because I knew what was coming but all credit to the three centre halves - especially Cian Bolger.

“First and foremost to be the match winner but how he did his general job I don’t think he lost one header in the whole game.

“In this league it is so important that you win your first header clearly and clean, he takes so much pressure off our defence by winning that first header.”

And Rosler says he is proud of the mentality of his players to grind out a result and ensure their unbeaten league run rolls on as they made it four league wins in a row thanks to Bolger’s last gasp header at the Ricoh Arena.

He said: “I think in general we look like we had decent control on the game.

“We had one scary moment in the game where they (Callum Reilly) had a header from a cross and in that situation I feel a little bit for (Coventry boss) Russell Slade when you being at the bottom of the league then those moments sometimes not turn out to be in your favour.

“The post saved us on that one.

“In general we had 55 percent possession, 11 attempts, they had five we had five on target they had two.

“We had nine corners they had one so I think the stats told the story a little bit.

“Russell put a very strong, physical very tall team out, we kept them away. We only allowed them one corner in the game I felt it was a challenge especially for George Glendon coming from the City academy he’s not used to that sort of football and I think he did well.

“In general we stood firm and I’m very proud to be the head coach of that team because the mentality we have shown, not only today, in our run now 10 games unbeaten in the league, the mentality to grind out and stay in the game and win it at the death shows how far we have come.

“They tried to stop us play and they did it effectively but we have shown we have options on the bench, that we can stay in games, that our fitness in the end helps us to win games and to be focused and not making sloppy mistakes all of those factors contribute and tell the story of where we are this year.”