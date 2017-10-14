Uwe Rosler’s reaction to Fleetwood 2 Rochdale 2

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Wes Burns’ red card was unnecessary but praised his players for their fighting spirit as they battled back to a 2-2 draw with Rochdale.

Ex-Dale defender Ash Eastham’s 25th minute opener was cancelled out by a blistering eight minute spell by Keith Hill’s men at the start of the second half.

Bradden Inman’s 48th minute strike and Ian Henderson’s 53rd minute header turned the game on its head.

Fleetwood forward Burns was sent off for an alleged two-footed challenge on Callum Camps in the 65th minute just over 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

But Fleetwood found a way back with Ash Eastham teeing Cole up to net his eighth of the campaign in the 84th minute.

And Rosler seemed disappointed with Burns who he says did not need to give referee John Brooks the option or go in for that challenge.

He said: “I think the red card was unnecessary.

“We lose at times the head, there was no need to go into a tackle like that, Wes is down because he worked so hard to be in a position to challenge Jordy because Devante at the moment is set, he is our most solid and robust striker.,

“Unfortunately he did not use that chance.

“I saw the challenge I don’t think it a red card but he gave the referee a chance when you get your foot off the ground there was no need to go into that.

“I think it was a tackle out of frustration I don’t know why but there was no need to do that.”

Though the Town boss was pleased that his men managed to find a way back as he says they would have lost this game three weeks ago.

And he praised the impact of his other substitutions Hunter and Conor McAleny who made his comeback from the ankle injury that saw him miss the last five games with a late cameo.

Rosler said: “I think three weeks ago we would have lost that game.

“We chased the game a little bit better I was very happy with the last 15 minutes we pout them under severe pressure with one man less and we got something out of the game that is morale wise very important.

“I thought first half they had a little bit more of the ball and did not really hurt us at all.

“We just needed to overcome that first 15 minutes in the second half because they are high energetic team and eventually that energy would go and that was the plan to bring later on our options from the bench but we did not, we conceded two goals - very soft goals shows a little bit our naivety and inexperience in certain situations which put us on the back foot, took the life out of us for a few minutes but the substitutions helped us get back into the game.

“I’m very happy with the last 15 minutes, we showed guts and the shackles came off.

“We played football the way I know we can play and want to play and we got a well deserved equaliser.”