Uwe Rosler’s reaction to Fleetwood 2 Oxford 0

Uwe Rosler hailed Fleetwood’s second half performance in the 2-0 win over Oxford as one of the best displays of the campaign.

Town left it late to clinch all three points as Bobby Grant popped up with an 88th minute strike and then teed-up substitute Jordy Hiwula to fire home in injury time.

Fleetwood did not have a shot on target in the opening 45 and were thankful to keeper Alex Cairns as he thwarted Wes Thomas one-on-one in the 23rd minute.

But Town came out fighting in the second half to seal a home league win for the first time since they beat Bury 3-2 in September.

Rosler said: “(It was a) very important (in).

“A game of two halves, by saying that, the first half we were never really in trouble to concede but our offensive play was not functioning as well as we hoped.

“They were a good passing team especially in and around the half way line.

“We looked a little bit frustrated, we lost the belief without the ball and with the ball.

“We wasn’t really creative enough, we changed the shape and especially in the second half it was one of our best performances this season against a very good side.

“In the second half we looked more comfortable, higher tempo, I think we enjoyed more to play against the wind than with the wind.

“I think it was easier for us to judge the balls, especially when we kept it on the ground and we created chances.

“The subs Ash Hunter and Hiwula made a massive impact again and second half was fantastic.”