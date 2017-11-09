Uwe: Cole’s comments just parent talk

Devante Cole’s dad Andrew might be hoping his son gets a move away from Fleetwood but head coach Uwe Rosler dismissed that as parent talk.

The former Manchester United and England striker was a pundit for Town’s televised FA Cup win at Chorley on Monday.

Devante, 22, scored his ninth goal of the season as 10-man Fleetwood came from behind to secure a second-round clash with Hereford thanks to Jack Sowerby’s injury-time winner.

Cole junior’s deadline-day switch to Championship club Sheffield United fell through at the final hour, but his dad told BT Sport viewers on Monday that he was still hopeful his son’s move away from Highbury would happen.

Rosler. whose own son Colin plays for Manchester City’s Under-18s, said of the comments: “I think that is the opinion of a parent and that is where I leave it.”

Cole junior put his feet up for Wednesday’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle and has been urged by Rosler to keep firing.

Now Cole (right) is preparing to face his old club MK Dons tomorrow and he isn’t the only Town player finding the net.

Fleetwood are joint-third in the League One goalscoring table, tied with Oldham on 27.

Only Rotherham and Wigan have scored more in the division so far, both with 29. Former striker Rosler is pleased with the firepower. He said: “I know what I have with Devante. He already has more goals than last year.

“He had a pre-season this year but did not have a pre-season last year. I think he is physically fit and robust.

“I think the team is playing well offensively. All the strikers are scoring goals.

“We get chances and I think there are only two teams who have scored more. That is down to Devante but also to the other strikers because goals are coming from everywhere.”

Fleetwood are eighth in the table and midfielder Kyle Dempsey has backed them to rise higher if his pal Devante can keep up his scoring streak.

Dempsey said: “I’m very good mates with Devante. We are always speaking and bantering about his goals because there has been massive interest in him.

“He is going in to every game confident and producing on the pitch. If you watch our games, you will see he sometimes does not even get a chance and then right at the end he will get his goal in.

“I think he has played a vital part for us this season, and if he keeps going and scoring we are just going to keep climbing up the league.”