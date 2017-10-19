TV date for Fleetwood Town’s FA Cup clash with Chorley

Fleetwood Town’s FA Cup First Round tie with Chorley will be screened live on television.

The League One club’s trip to National League North side Chorley will now take place on Monday November 6 (7.45 k.o) and screened live on BT Sport.

The clash is one of three that will be televised with Hyde v MK Dons and Shaw Lane v Mansfield the other lucky recipients of the bumper TV cash pot.

Both Fleetwood and Chorley will bag a £67,500 cash boost for the TV slot with the second round draw also set to take place at Chorley before the game kicks-off.

It was a Fleetwood Town loan star that ensured Uwe Rosler’s side would only have to make the short trip across Lancashire with Nick Haughton’s hat-trick clinching a 4-3 win for the Magpies in their fourth qualifying round replay at Boston United.

Haughton and his fellow Town loan star keeper Matty Urwin are both ineligible to feature for Matt Jansen’s Chorley side in the cup game due to clauses in their loan agreements.

And Rosler says his side will not underestimate the Magpies and says it is a game the fans can look forward to as he expects an electric atmosphere with Chorley anticipating a 4,000 strong sell-out gate.

Rosler told the Gazette: “It is something our fans can also look forward to because it is a local game, good atmosphere and we want to go further.

“Last year against Southport in the first round we saw how difficult those games can be, we needed a replay to win.

“Hopefully we can go through in one attempt this time

“It will be difficult. We won’t underestimate them as in England the difference between the divisions for one game is not massive.

“Everybody can raise their standard for one game enormously high.

“That is where you have to be on guard, fully motivated with what you will face and we are, we know all about Chorley.

“We have watched them many times, we have players there on-loan

“It will be a hostile atmosphere, on television and gives us a good incentive to show ourselves and we want to go further that is our clear target.

“I’ve been there many times in the FA Cup before and know what can happen.

“I always have respect for any team we face.

“We looking forward to the FA Cup but for now our focus is on the league and facing Shrewsbury on Saturday.”

Fleetwood’s Checkatrade Trophy match at Carlisle United was scheduled to be played the day after on Tuesday November 7 but that has now been moved to Wednesday November 8.

Tickets for the match at Chorley will go on sale from the ticket office on Saturday October 21 at 9am.

Fleetwood have been allocated 1,000 standing tickets but have been given a limited number of seating tickets.

Prices are as follows:

Seating: Adults - £14, Concessions (60+, U18s and students) - £11

Standing: Adults - £12, Concessions (60+, U18s and students) - £9, U16s - £7, U12s – FREE (with an accompanying adult)

Fleetwood will also be running official supporters coaches to the match, with the price for all supporters just £5. The coaches will depart Highbury Stadium at 5:45pm.

For any ticketing enquires please contact Fleetwood’s ticket office on 01253 775080.