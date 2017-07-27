Town trio look to hit the bullseye

Fleetwood Town’s competitive edge was on full display as they tried a different type of target practice by battling with darts stars at the Winter Gardens.

It is an element to the side that Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle says will aid them this season.

After keeper Alex Cairns failed to live up to the ‘safe hands’ tag in a nine-dart challenge Coyle teamed up with Belgian thrower Kim Huybrechts against team-mate Cian Bolger and Daryl Gurney before last night’s action in the BetVictor World Matchplay.

Bolger and Gurney stormed to victory and, with one more pre-season game to come before the season opener against Rotherham United on August 5, Coyle says Town’s competitive streak will stand them in good stead.

He said: “I think it is a healthy thing to have amongst the lads.

“There were only a few of us but I think if there were more numbers you would have seen more of a competitive side.

“It is healthy and I think it is something that will stand us in good stead when the season starts.”

Town lost their first pre-season game on home soil 3-1 at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday but the trio were not involved as head coach Uwe Rosler made 11 changes.

But, despite that blip, Bolger says it has been a good pre-season so far and hopes Town can take that form into the league.

He said: “I think we have have a good pre-season behind us, we have had a good week in Austria.

“We are looking good at the moment so hopefully we can take this good form into the first league game and hopefully kick on.”