Town swoop for Sheffield United defender

Fleetwood Town have snapped Sheffield United defender Kieran Wallace up on a season long loan.

Wallace, 21, is expected to provide cover for Town’s first choice left-back Amari’i Bell.

The full-back has made 24 appearances for Town’s League One rivals the Blades since arriving from Ilkeston in November 2014 and made his league debut for them against Fleetwood Town at Highbury in a 1-1 draw the following month.

And Blades boss Chris Wilder believes the loan move is a great opportunity for Wallace.

He said: “Kieran is one of the lads we transfer listed in the summer and he wants to play more regularly so this is a great opportunity for him. We wish him all the best.”