Town strike McAleny will be fit and firing

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says comeback kid Conor McAleny will improve on a weekly basis as he prepares for the visit of his old club Oxford United this weekend.

The 25-year-old striker continued his recovery from an ankle ligament injury to get 62 minutes under his belt in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

McAleny joined the club on a free transfer from Everton during the summer, but a week after scoring both goals in Town’s opening day defeat of Rotherham United, he picked up an injury at Northampton Town.

He returned a month later for a 45-minute appearance at Portsmouth, only to suffer a relapse before having a brief outing at Rochdale and 45 minutes at Scunthorpe United last week.

McAleny will be up against a team he knows well on Saturday after netting 10 times in 14 starts for Oxford in the second half of last season.

“I think Conor will only get better from week to week,” Rosler said after defeat at Shrewsbury.

“I’m happy with his performance and hopefully we can take that into the next game.”

Last Saturday was the first time Town have not scored in the league so far.

However, Rosler was pleased with his players’ application and believes they should have got a point.

He said: “We showed a very good mentality, the players stuck to the game plan with belief, focus and concentration.

“We went to a team that had not lost and we denied them chances.

“There were a lot of positive things, mentality, determination, grit and I wish that my players would have been rewarded with that.”