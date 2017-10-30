Town’s players teamed up for three points

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler said Bobby Grant’s performance against Oxford United summed up the spirit in his team.

Grant’s 100th game for the club ended with a goal, an assist and a return to winning ways at Highbury.

The 27-year-old was the oldest Fleetwood player on the pitch and opened the scoring in the 88th minute before setting up Jordy Hiwula’s injury-time clincher which sealed Town’s 2-0 victory.

Despite praising Grant for his performance, Rosler said the victory was down to the collective rather than one man.

The three points also moved Town up to ninth place in the League One table and left the head coach believing this season’s team is starting to resemble that which finished fourth last year.

Rosler said: “There was not one player who won us the game.

“It was a very good team performance and that is where we were last year.

“The second half was one of our best performances of the season.

“We created chances and the substitutes made an impact.

“I think Bobby reflected our whole performance of the whole team; first half very quiet and then, after half an hour, we changed the pace.

“He came into the game and, in the second half, he was fantastic like Kyle Dempsey, like George Glendon. Collectively we were strong, including the substitutes.”

Those substitutes, Ash Hunter, Hiwula and Burnley loanee Aiden O’Neill, all put their cases forward for a starting spot against Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night.

And Rosler says Hunter, in particular, needs to be patient and maintain his development as he examines his attacking options for the short trip to Ewood Park.

He said: “I think there will be times when Ash Hunter can do that from the beginning but he has to grow into that role and be patient with himself.

“He carried the form that he showed for the development team on Wednesday into the first team.

“When you train and play like that and you bring that into the games, it is fantastic.

“Jordy got the goal as well; that is our strength that we have those sort of options and we used them really well on Saturday.”

Rosler was also happy that last season’s mentality is beginning to resurface after an inconsistent – though best yet – start to a League One campaign.

He said: “I’m very happy, happy for the lads that we are showing the mental strength to come back from not a perfect first 30 minutes and then play a very good game.”