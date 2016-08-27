Town’s players are on a learning curve

Uwe Rosler has hailed his Fleetwood Town players for their speed in getting to grips with his footballing beliefs.

Having been brought in to replace Steven Pressley days before the new League One season, Rosler takes his team to Southend United this afternoon looking for their second victory in five league matches.

Their only league defeat came this time last week with a 2-1 loss at Bolton Wanderers, leaving them 12th at this early stage of the season.

“In three weeks I think we have come a long way,” Rosler said.

“We are at least par with our opponents if not the better team but this is just the beginning.

“We are far from being where I want to be; the players have responded and tried to give it their best shot and that’s why we’re competitive in every game so far.

“For me, we have some good work on the training ground so we’ll go to Southend and be competitive.

“When we are our qualities will shine through and we have a chance to win the game.”

One lesson Rosler has been on keen on transmitting to his players is the need for collective work.

Winning as one and losing as one is a message every manager tries to get across to his players.

Rosler, however, takes that further when it comes to matters at both ends of the pitch.

“I think, for me, scoring goals or conceding goals is always a team effort,” he said.

“We want to attack with 11 players, including the goalkeeper, who is always the first point of attack.

“We want to defend with 11 players and that starts with the number nine up front; I see that as the whole picture.

“As a team we want to continue to score goals, create more chances and, collectively, everybody should know they have a responsibility of getting clean sheets.”

That message is one put across at the club’s Poolfoot Farm training facility.

Having played and managed at clubs higher up the footballing pyramid, Rosler is happy in his new surroundings.

“Brilliant facilities,” he said of his side’s training base.

“Every morning I have time to go through the next game, the next formation and my next team.

“I’ll pick out what we do in training so, when we come here, everything is more or less set up in my head.

“My staff is very positive and very willing to work with me.

“Working in a facility like this, it’s not a lot of League One clubs that say they have similar facilities.”