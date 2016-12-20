Town players on the ball with festive cheer

Players from Fleetwood Town brought some welcome festive cheer to youngsters and staff members of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The whole squad from the Highbury club paid a visit to the hospice on Low Moor Road, Bispham.

Fleetwood Town's Nathan Pond and David Ball with staff nurse Georgina Ashton and Esme Quinlan-Howarth at Brian House Children's Hospice.

And the players, currently flying high in League One under German coach Uwe Rosler, did not come empty-handed.

They had a whip round and ended up handing over a generous £540 on the day.

Midfielder Bobby Grant, who orchestrated the whip round said: “It was a privilege to be able to visit Brian House and see the unbelievable work they do.

“Now let’s hope it brings us some good luck for us at home to Bury on Boxing Day.”

Linzi Young, the hospice’s Head of Fundraising said: “We want to say a huge thank you to the squad for their interest and for their donation.

“Brian House is at the heart of the community and is supported by the community, so it means a great deal to us to have the team’s backing.

“Every year we face the challenge of raising enough money to cover our running costs as demand for our care increases.

“We are all looking forward to 2017, which is our 21st birthday year with a range of special events planned, and we really hope to see Fleetwood Town FC again soon.”

Fleetwood Town FC pay a visit to Brian House Children's Hospice. Community fundraiser Emma Padgett with Martyn Woolford.

Uwe said: “First and foremost it is important to be part of the community.

“We have to see the problems that are all around us, we footballers can’t live in a bubble.”

Will Watt, head of communications at Fleetwood Town, said: “The club does this every year and it is something the players really enjoy.

“It was Uwe Rosler’s first time, though, and he was really impressed with the set-up at Trinity.”

Fleetwood Town FC pay a visit to Brian House Children's Hospice. Pictured is senior staff nurse Janet Miller with Violet Crowther and Bobby Grant.

Fleetwood Town FC pay a visit to Brian House Children's Hospice. Community fundraiser Emma Padgett gives a tour.

Fleetwood Town FC pay a visit to Brian House Children's Hospice. Chris Neal with senior staff nurse Shaunna Wilson.