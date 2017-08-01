Town owner Pilley looks forward to seeing familiar faces

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and reminiscing about the past as the club prepares to launch a former players association on the eve of Saturday’s big kick-off.

Town have invited former players of all ages from any era to drop into the club’s Poolfoot Farm training ground on the first Thursday of each month between 10am-12pm for tea, coffee, a bacon sandwich and a chat about times past.

The first meeting will take place this Thursday, days before Uwe Rosler’s men face their first game of the new League One campaign against Rotherham on Saturday.

And Pilley is looking forward to reminiscing about the past as Town just missed out on seven promotions in 13 years with League One play-off defeat last season.

He said: “As a club we are proud to launch our Former Players Association. This is a great opportunity for former Fleetwood Town players to get together at our fantastic Poolfoot Farm training complex and reminisce about the old times. I look forward to seeing some old faces back at the club!”

It is not just players from the recent era that are welcome but any former player from Town’s past.

For any further information, please email stuart.murdoch@fleetwoodtownfc.com

Off the field, chief executive Steve Curwood has been re-elected onto the FA Council for another season.

Curwood took on the role for the 2016/17 season and has been re-elected for the 2017/18 campaign alongside fellow League One club Charlton Athletic’s chief executive Katrien Meire following a ballot of the EFL’s 72 clubs.

The elected duo are the two non-EFL Board members on the six person panel.

The remaining four places on the council will be filled with representatives from the EFL Board, with EFL chairman Ian Lenagan joined by Burton Albion’s non-executive director Jez Moxey, Calisle’s John Nixon and Scunthorpe United’s chief executive James Rodwell.

It has also been announced that Rodwell will continue to represent EFL clubs on the FA Board for the 2017/18 season.

Back on the field Town will take a strong squad, featuring Ashley Hunter and Wes Burns, to face FC United tonight.

All tickets are available on the day priced at £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and £3 for Under-18s.

Town squad: Crellin (GK), Marment (GK), Rodgers, Sheron, Baines, Higham, Duckworth, Maguire, Ekpolo, Sowerby, Biggins, Burns, Hunter, Nadesan, Donohue, Reid.